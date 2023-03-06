MENNO — The Menno-Olivet Ministerial Association will again sponsor the 42nd annual Easter Cantata which will be performed Palm Sunday evening, April 2, beginning at 7 p.m. at Salem Reformed Church in Menno. The first Cantata held in 1980.

The choir this year will be performing “Lest We Forget,” created and arranged by Michael E. Parks. This year’s cantata will be under the direction of Martin Sieverding.

