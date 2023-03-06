MENNO — The Menno-Olivet Ministerial Association will again sponsor the 42nd annual Easter Cantata which will be performed Palm Sunday evening, April 2, beginning at 7 p.m. at Salem Reformed Church in Menno. The first Cantata held in 1980.
The choir this year will be performing “Lest We Forget,” created and arranged by Michael E. Parks. This year’s cantata will be under the direction of Martin Sieverding.
Any one high school age or older who likes to sing four-part sacred music is encouraged to participate.
The next practice will be Tuesday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Christian Reformed Church in Menno.
• Tuesday — March 14 at Grace Lutheran Church;
• Tuesday — March 21 at Grace Lutheran Church;
• Tuesday — March 28 at Salem Reformed Church;
• Friday — March 31 at Salem Reformed Church.
All practices will begin at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or questions, contact Mary Schoenfish by text at 605-660-2862.
