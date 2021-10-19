Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
SPRINGFIELD — Last week’s sighting of a mountain lion in Springfield may signal they have become a normal presence along the Missouri River, according to authorities.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs posted the Springfield sighting on his Facebook page. The post included a photo showing the big cat strolling down a lighted street.
Maggs couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. But, he posted on Facebook that area residents should remain aware of the mountain lion’s presence.
“It is likely that he is just passing through, and we will not see him again,” the sheriff said, referring to the big cat. “However, he could be somewhat of a resident lion. He appeared very comfortable under the street lights and could be coming into town to hunt stray cats at night. Until we rule this out, I would encourage everyone to keep their small pets and children inside after dark or accompany them outside when they need to be.”
Maggs hasn’t posted any follow-up reports on the mountain lion or whether there are more than one in the area. He urged residents to remain calm.
“Lions, for the most part, are afraid of humans and avoid contact with us, which is why they are rarely seen,” he said. “If you do spot him, please call my office immediately at 605-589-3942 and we will get the proper resources out to deal with him.”
Downstream along the Missouri River, Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis and Cedar County (Nebraska) Sheriff Larry Koranda have not received any recent reports of mountain lions.
However, both sheriffs said Tuesday such reports were more likely received by conservation officers than by their departments.
The mountain lions have been spotted in recent years along the Missouri River bottom and even within Yankton city limits. The big cats are normally found in western South Dakota, but conservation officials have said the felines may be seeking a new home and have found the Yankton area to their liking. In particular, the terrain along the Missouri River carries similarities to their former homes and offers what they are seeking.
Maggs agreed, noting the mountain lions may be forced out of their traditional habitat and are willing to travel several hundred miles for more space with fewer people.
“There have been a lot of confirmed mountain lion sightings along the Missouri River in Bon Homme and Yankton counties over the last few years,” he said. “My opinion is we will continue to see more and more in our part of the state as the population continues to explode in the Black Hills.”
In neighboring Nebraska, mountain lions have made their presence increasingly known in recent years, according to Sam Wilson with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).
Wilson works as the NGPC furbearer/carnivore program manager.
Mountain lions were native to Nebraska but were eliminated by the 1890s, he said in a news release. However, they returned to the Husker State about three decades ago
Nebraska’s first modern confirmation was made in 1991, Wilson said. Mountain lions were protected as game animals by statute in 1995, and statutes to allow hunting were created in 2012. There are presently breeding populations in three areas in the state: the Pine Ridge, Niobrara River Valley and Wildcat Hills.
“A few more animals typically wander elsewhere in the state as well,” he said.
Mountain lions vary in size and weight, Wilson noted, with males generally weighing 100-170 pounds and females weighing 60-100 pounds. Mountain lions are generally uniformly tan in color with a black tipped tail and dark fur on the back of the ears. Juveniles have dark spots and a dark-ringed tail until they are about 1 year of age.
“Mountain lions occur in a variety of habitats, but prefer rougher, wooded areas,” he said. “Cover for stalking and prey abundance are probably the most essential components of mountain lion habitat.”
The big cats show certain behaviors and hunting preferences, Wilson said.
“Mountain lions are most active from dusk to dawn, but will also move during the day. Deer are the choice prey but mountain lions will also prey on elk, bighorn sheep, small game, porcupines, and a variety of other species,” he said.
“After killing their prey, mountain lions often drag or carry the carcass under a bush or tree. After feeding, the carcass is often covered with litter to avoid detection by scavengers.”
Mountain lions are commonly identified by trail camera photos, tracks and feces, Wilson said. They are known to wander long distances.
“Mountain lions in Nebraska are part of the larger population that spans all Western states, and animals move freely between Nebraska and neighboring states, particularly South Dakota and Wyoming,” he said.
Persons encountering a mountain lions should take certain precautions, according to Emmett Keyser, regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
Keyser offered the tips during a KELO-TV report on a recent mountain lion sighting in Brookings. If a person becomes surprised by an encounter with a big cat, maintain your distance and don’t run, he advised.
“Maintain your position. Back away slowly. Try and make yourself big. Oftentimes, if you’re wearing a coat, you can put that coat up over your head and make yourself appear to be larger,” he said.
“Oftentimes, we hear people talking to the mountain lions in a nice, calm voice, but backing away slowly is a good idea.”
In addition, Keyser stressed the need to report a sighting to conservation officials or law enforcement so they can take action and also alert the general public.
In response to the Springfield mountain lion sighting, Maggs offers the same advice.
“Use common sense, don’t be afraid, be aware of your surroundings and everything will be just fine,” he said.
