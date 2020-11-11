Yankton Elks Lodge is currently accepting donations for their annual Operation Care Christmas children’s program. Due to COVID-19, the program is being changed this year to a “Shop with a Cop” program. The lodge had, for many years, hosted an informal, early Christmas party where youngsters and their parents enjoyed light refreshments, received gifts and met Santa at the lodge.
Donations this year will be divided among deserving youngsters who will then go shopping with a member of the City of Yankton police force or deputies from the Yankton County Sheriff office. Intent of the program is to provide cash to individual youngsters who are paired with a law officer. The child will be given sufficient money to purchase personal hygiene products, gifts for parents and siblings and then money to spend on a gift for themselves.
Cindi Goeden, lodge secretary, says, “I have witnessed this event taking place and the children are really excited to be able to shop with a law enforcement officer.” The intent is to help deserving youngsters enjoy a better Christmas while learning they can look to law officers as friends.
Donations are needed before Dec. 1 and may be directed to Yankton Elks Lodge, 504 West 27th St., Yankton, SD 57078. You are asked to note checks for Operation Care. Lodge office hours are 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call the lodge at 665-3333 for information.
