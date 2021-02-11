One more filing is needed to trigger a Yankton municipal election in the spring as two more candidates have filed.
On Thursday, the City of Yankton announced that incumbent Bridget Benson and challenger Michael Grave have turned in nominating petitions for the office of City Commissioner.
Incumbent commissioner and current mayor Nathan Johnson has already filed his nominating petitions.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Dave Carda told the Press & Dakotan that he does not intend to file for another term.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, to turn in petitions. If at least one more is received, a municipal election would be slated for Tuesday, April 13.
