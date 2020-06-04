The Yankton County Planning Commission is set to hold a special work session Monday to discuss proposed zoning changes.
The agenda includes discussion of proposed changes to Article 5 and changes to the Yankton County Zoning Ordinance.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m., June 8 at the Yankton County Government Center in the commission chambers.
