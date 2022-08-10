A Helping Hand
On Wednesday, Dr. Tim Irwin (center) of Yankton Medical Clinic was awarded the 2022 South Dakota Humanitarian Award, sponsored by the COPIC Medical Foundation and the South Dakota Medical Association. He is shown with Chris Niemeyer of COPIC and Elizabeth Reiss of the South Dakota State Medical Association

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A local cardiologist with a “servant’s heart” was recognized for his humanitarian work in a ceremony at Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) Wednesday.

Dr. Tim Irwin, a board-certified cardiologist at YMC, was selected by the COPIC Medical Foundation to receive its 2022 South Dakota Humanitarian Award for his volunteer work at Yankton’s Servant Hearts Clinic. That free clinic helps patients with limited access to healthcare due to income, language, legal status and other variables.

