The Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame will induct three new members during its annual “Evening of the Arts” festivities, set for Monday, Feb. 7, at the Yankton High School theatre and Commons.
The three new inductees will include Jennifer White (YHS Class of 1999), Thomas L. Gullikson (YHS Class of 1984) and Kelly Hertz (contributor). White is a Native American artist who owns Post Pilgrim Gallery in Sioux Falls and whose work has been exhibited in in Paris, Venice and at the Smithsonian. Gullikson is a musician, has been involved in numerous theater productions and teaches English at Musashi University in Japan. Hertz is the longtime editor of the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
“Evening of the Arts” will include a display of Yankton High School students in the hallways starting at 5 p.m., followed by the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception at 5:30 p.m. in the YHS Commons. Afterwards, the YHS one-act play will be performed in the theatre at 7 p.m., followed by the YHS orchestra, choir and jazz band concert at 8 p.m.
