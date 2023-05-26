Reforms

Teacher Naomi Last Horse Black Elk speaks with a student before classes begin at the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City.

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

RAPID CITY — Early mornings at the new Oceti Sakowin Community Academy are a joyous time for the roughly 28 kindergartners who attend and the two staff members who teach them.

Before classes begin, students join in a circle and sing the “Four Directions” song in Lakota, and students shake one another’s hands and share a positive greeting to promote kinship. Meanwhile, head of school Mary Bowman recites uplifting messages to show gratitude for the day, such as, “Remember, I am beautiful inside and out,” and “I am a sacred being.”

