• Brett Cramblett, 27, Gayville, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Kimberly Desmet, 60, Freeman, was arrested Monday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• John Hofer, 36, Tyndall, was arrested Monday for expired tags, maintenance of financial responsibility and driving with a revoked license.
• Armand American Horse, 28, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Terrence Gay, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for revocation of a driver’s license for drug-related offense, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
