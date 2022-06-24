FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum & Archives is inviting all area teachers to visit as their guests this summer
“We’re offering free admission to teachers in the larger community this summer to give them an inside look at what we have to offer,” said Marnette D. (Ortman) Hofer, executive director & archivist at the Freeman museum.
“We want to be a partner in education for our area youth,” she said. “A visit here can help ‘unlock history’ for students in the 2022-23 school year. We’ll be glad to provide a personalized tour to any teacher who wants to learn more this summer.”
The museum has 25,000 square feet of galleries containing a wide array of interesting artifacts and exhibits. The exhibits tell the immigration story of Germans-from-Russia settlers, and others, who arrived in southeastern Dakota Territory in the 1870s, persevered and helped build the Freeman community.
“With more than 20,000 artifacts, our exhibits are an excellent resource for studies on South Dakota and Native American history,” Hofer noted. Galleries include a Native American Winter Count, Steven R. Riggs collection and Standing Bear exhibit.
Other exhibits include a 1927 bi-plane, a horse-drawn hearse, general store, town jail, summer kitchen, print shop, service station, vintage cars and motorcycles and agricultural equipment.
“Our updated natural world exhibit, featuring flora and fauna and geology and a mosasaur fossil, is slated to open by the start of the school year,” she said.
“We also have four historical buildings that bring history to life, including a one-room country school that can offer a unique ‘historical’ classroom experience for up to 25 students. We also have two churches and a recently restored 1887 pioneer home.
“Although the museum is designed as a self-touring experience, we can arrange for guided tours,” Hofer said. “We also have staff that is available to work with you on developing a specifically tailored experience for your class. We have created activities for our younger guests year-round that can be adapted for specific groups.”
The museum offers group rates and will work to accommodate your schedule,” Hofer said. “Although our public October-April hours are noon-4 p.m., we will gladly open our doors to accommodate school schedules.”
“The history of this part of South Dakota is rich and diverse. We believe that students and educators alike will be fascinated by what they can discover at our museum. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Call 605-925-7545 or email info@heritagehallmuseum.com. You can also learn more online at https://heritagehallmuseum.com.
The museum is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends from 1-4 p.m., and by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.