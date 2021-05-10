Nature found ways to toy with Yankton’s power grid Saturday as outages left hundreds without power on two separate occasions throughout the day.
According to NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Tom Glanzer, the first incident occurred around 1 p.m. and saw 615 customers on the northwest side of Yankton lose power. The incident was attributed to a tree that had fallen across power lines in the area. Power was fully restored by 2:20 p.m.
In the second incident, a substation on the north side of Yankton lost power shortly after 10 p.m. and caused outages for 1,842 customers on the northeast side of Yankton. Glanzer said the loss of power was caused by an animal. Power was fully restored by 11:28 p.m.
