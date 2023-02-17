Crofton Man Identified As Union County Crash Victim

BERESFORD — A Crofton, Nebraska, man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash two miles east of Beresford.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information s semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 46. The driver swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup which was turning into a private driveway. The semi-truck and trailer crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer as 12:29 p.m.
Joseph Tramp III, the 76-year-old male of the 2007 Kenworth, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dustin Aspaas of Baltic, the 38-year-old driver of the 2012 Kenworth, was wearing a seatbelt and received serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Brian Jensen of Burbank, the 45-year-old driver of the pickup, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was hauling ethanol fuel. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene. South Dakota Highway 46 near Beresford was closed to traffic for six hours.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
