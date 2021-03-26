The Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent #12 will hold its monthly scratch on Wednesday, March 31, at VFW Post #791, 209 Cedar St. The scratch will start at 7:30 p.m.
Plans are to start the Cootie’s chislic feed April 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the VFW Post. All Cootie proceeds go to area hospital and nursing home veterans.
Everyone is welcome.
