PICKSTOWN — In the wake of reports of a drug seizure on the Yankton Sioux Reservation, officials at Fort Randall Casino and Hotel near Pickstown assured the public Wednesday that it has a zero-tolerance policy at its facility.
“(We have) been made aware of the reports of a recent seizure of methamphetamine on the Yankton Sioux Reservation that were reportedly headed to the Fort Randall Casino and Hotel,” officials said in a press release. “While we cannot verify this information, we would like to assure the public and our patrons that we have a zero tolerance for illegal activity including drug activity at the Fort Randall Casino and Hotel.”
