EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The election will be held April 11, with early voting starting March 27.
———
NAME: Brian Hunhoff.
FAMILY: Wife, Roxann; four children: Elizabeth and her family live in Minneapolis; Emily and her family live in Houston; Max and his family live in Norfolk, Nebraska; and Olivia is a senior at Yankton High School. We also have four grandchildren and I have six brothers.
OCCUPATION/EDUCATION: I have been Register of Deeds for 17 years. I studied journalism at South Dakota State.
GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I was on the Yankton County Commission from 1997-2007 and missed only one meeting in 10 years (due to a family emergency). My leadership experience includes past president of South Dakota Newspaper Association; past president of South Dakota County Officials Association; past president of South Dakota Senior Games and past president of Interstate Newspaper Association. I am currently a member of the Summit Center Task Force and have previously served on the Yankton Federal Prison Board, Human Services Center Board, Yankton Library Board, Safety Center Committee, County Planning Commission, Joint Powers Board, 4-H Extension Board, Weed Board, Ditch Board and others.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: ‘Brian Hunhoff’ on Facebook.
———
• Why are you running?
I led an effort last year to stop the city from closing the Summit Center fitness operation. Staff were concerned about rising costs, but closing its most cost-effective feature made no sense to me. Over 100 of us voiced our objections at a meeting. They say you can’t fight City Hall, but this was one time when it worked out. People encouraged me to run after that and the experience helped me realize I have something to offer. When budget hearings roll around, I want to be sure one commissioner in that room defends the Summit. The facility outperformed its expected losses by a mile last year. It would have been a shame if we’d stopped the Summit Center’s beating heart based on incorrect projections.
• What does striking the right balance on quality-of-life features (Summit Activities Center, aquatics center, park upgrades) and civic needs (police, fire, road maintenance, etc.) look like in a time of rising costs?
The types of civic needs listed in the question must come first, but a community that hopes to grow needs quality of life features, too. Infrastructure is important, but a city must also have amenities like the Summit Center and Aquatics Center to give people a reason to want to move here or stay here. At Summit Center meetings held last August, some of the young families in attendance said the Summit was one of the biggest reasons they moved to Yankton. Having a big family-friendly indoor recreation facility like that available clinched the deal for them. The right balance? That’s the job of the Commission to discuss and compromise and decide a level of funding appropriate for those amenities.
• How do you feel about developing the property west of the Yankton Cemetery and, if in favor, what do you view as developing it respectfully?
I listen to all development ideas with an open mind. My concern about selling that Broadway frontage would be the compatibility of any commercial development with the cemetery. We must remember all those families with loved ones buried there. Would selling the west side of that beautiful green hillside disturb the quiet, peaceful aesthetics of the cemetery?
It’s nice to have some places with natural beauty along Broadway. We lost one when the City sold the land at the 31st Street corner. The first thing the new owner did was tear out a 200-yard tree line that was a nice buffer between the property and Highway 81. I’m not a fan of destroying healthy trees there, at West Side Park or anywhere else.
• What is the next big project Yankton needs to tackle? I often hear about the need to do something about the Yankton Mall. It’s a 265,000-square foot building on a 12-acre lot at a prime location. But it just sits there year after year mostly empty and deteriorating.
There are a few wonderful stores out there, but our mall is probably about 80 percent vacant. Perhaps the era of filling it with retail stores is past, but surely there is a way to repurpose that space into something productive. Apartments, senior living, a movie theater, recreational attractions and an indoor park are a few things that come to mind.
I also often hear about the need to recruit another grocery store to Yankton so we have better competition for food prices.
• Additional thoughts?
I’m the only South Dakotan in the Open Government Hall of Fame, so I will be a strong advocate for city transparency. I’m not running because our City Commission is doing a bad job. I’m running because a fresh perspective can make our good City Commission even better. I plan to speak for those who don’t feel their concerns are considered in City Hall. I believe everyone’s opinions are important because “Yankton works better together.” I respect the other five people in this race. It’s a well-qualified field. I ran to give Yankton a choice. I hope you’ll choose to cast one of your votes for me. Early voting starts March 27. Need a ride to City Hall? Give me a call: (605) 760-0078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.