PIERRE — Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence. The South Dakota High School Activities Association believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways; inside the classroom and outside the classroom – on the stage and/or athletic field. This academic program creates a positive environment for school teams to have its members excel in the classroom. This program is also meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.
All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award. The listing of award recipients can be found at https://www.sdhsaa.com/Awards-Honors/Academic-Achievement.
• Andes Central — Football Team; Volleyball Team
• Beresford — Boys Cross Country Team; Boys Golf Team; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Volleyball Team
• Bon Homme — Boys Cross Country Team; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Volleyball Team
• Dakota Valley — Boys Cross Country Team; Boys Golf Team; Competitive Cheer Team; Competitive Dance Team; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Girls Soccer Team; Volleyball Team
• Elk Point-Jefferson — Boys Cross Country Team; Boys Golf Team; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Volleyball Team
• Freeman — Girls Cross Country Team; Interpretation; Volleyball Team
• Freeman Academy — Boys Cross Country Team; Boys Soccer Team; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Volleyball Team
• Gayville-Volin — Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Oral Interpretation; Volleyball Team
• Irene-Wakonda — Boys Cross Country Team; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Volleyball Team
• Marion — Boys Cross Country Team; Football Cheerleaders; Girls Cross Country Team; Volleyball Team
• Menno — Boys Cross Country Team; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Cross Country Team; Oral Interpretation; Volleyball Team
• Parker — Volleyball Team
• Scotland — All-State Chorus; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Interpretation; Volleyball Team
• Wagner — Boys Cross Country Team; Competitive Cheer Team; Football Cheerleaders; Football Team; Girls Cross Country Team; Oral Interpretation; Volleyball Team
• Yankton — All-State Orchestra; Boys Cross Country Team; Golf Team; Boys Soccer Team; Competitive Cheer Team; Competitive Dance Team; Football Cheerleaders; Cross Country Team; Girls Soccer Team; Girls Tennis Team; Oral Interpretation; Volleyball Team
