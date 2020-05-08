This year, due to the COVID -19 pandemic, each skilled nursing center in South Dakota will make their own decision what is best for their residents and community in celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week. Check with the nursing center in your community for celebrations of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, beginning on Mother’s Day (May 10) and continuing through May 16, 2020.
During this time, we ask that you consider sending a note of thanks and encouragement to the caregivers who have been working for long hours to meet the needs of the residents they serve. Every day, skilled nursing centers assist our seniors and people with disabilities in living their happiest and best lives. Whether it’s planting, cooking, reading or listening to music, these centers pay it forward by helping individuals find their own happiness and highest possible quality of life.
The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), along with the American Health Care Association (AHCA), encourages South Dakotans to celebrate the accomplishments of nursing centers in continuing to improve the quality of life for our state’s seniors, especially during these challenging circumstances. Providing quality care is always mission number one! Take time to ‘Thank a Caregiver’ at your local nursing center for the dedicated work they provide to the elderly and disabled.
“This year, it is more important than ever to celebrate and recognize the staff and residents in our skilled nursing care centers across South Dakota,” said Mark B. Deak, SDHCA Executive Director. “The long term care administrators and staff are “Our Heroes” and play an essential role in caring for our frail, elderly, and disabled.”
