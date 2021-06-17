SIOUX FALLS — Kara L. Dahl, MD, of Aberdeen became the 140th president of the South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) during the organization’s annual meeting on Friday in Sioux Falls. Outgoing president Benjamin C. Aaker, MD, presented the presidential medallion to Dr. Dahl at the association’s banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown.
Dr. Dahl has been an active member of the SDSMA since 2014. She is an emergency medicine physician at Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.
Dr. Dahl has served in leadership in healthcare for several years including positions on the SDSMA Board of Directors, SDSMA Policy Council, her local District 1 Medical Society and as past president of the South Dakota Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She is also a member of the American Medical Association. “The physicians of South Dakota have been leaders in the battle against COVID-19” Dr. Dahl said. “We have faced many challenges during the pandemic and there is still more work to do. It is a privilege to lead such a talented group of colleagues to tackle the complexities of health care.”
The Board of Directors members for the 2021-22 year are:
• President — Kara L. Dahl, MD
• President-Elect — Lucio N. Margallo, II, MD
• Vice President — Susan M. Anderson, MD
• Secretary-Treasurer — Jennifer J. Tinguely, MD, MPH
• Immediate Past President — Benjamin C. Aaker, MD
• At-Large Director — Clarissa G. Barnes, MD
• At-Large Director — Denise S. Hanisch, MD
• At-Large Director — Heather L. Preuss, MD
• Policy Council Chair — Keith A. Hansen, MD
• SDSMA Delegate to the American Medical Association — Mary S. Carpenter, MD
• SDSMA Alternate Delegate to the American Medical Association — Robert L. Allison, MD
• SDSMA Alternate Delegate to the American Medical Association — Robert J. Summerer, DO
———
SDSMA Award Recipients
The SDSMA presented awards to recipients at the annual banquet on Friday.
• The SDSMA’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes a physician or lay person who has been of outstanding service to the medical profession in South Dakota. This year the Distinguished Service Award recipient is Tim M. Ridgway, MD.
• The Outstanding Young Physician Award was presented to Kara L. Dahl, MD. This award is given to a young physician under 40 or within the first eight years of professional practice after residency and fellowship training. This physician is recognized for outstanding achievements, dedication and service to the community and the SDSMA at the local, state and national levels.
• The SDSMA’s Community Service Award is presented each year to a physician who separates himself or herself through outstanding work in the area of community affairs. This year the award was given to Earl D. Kemp, MD.
• Christopher T. Lucido, MD, PhD, received the SDSMA’s Richard P. Holm, MD, Media Award. The Richard P. Holm, MD, Media Award recognizes an individual who has helped promote the medical field and medical issues.
• The Young at Heart Award is presented to a physician who has inspired young physicians as a mentor, role model and leader. This year’s recipient is Susan M. Anderson, MD.
• Robert J. Summerer, DO, received the SDSMA’s Past President’s Award. This award is presented each year to the immediate past president of the SDSMA in recognition of their many years of work and dedication to organized medicine.
• Elizabeth Reiss received the Special Presidential Award. This award is chosen by the SDSMA president to recognize the recipient’s contributions to the medical profession.
• The COPIC Humanitarian Award honors a physician for volunteer medical services and contributions to their community. Mark L. Harlow, MD, is the recipient of this year’s award. The award aims to recognize individuals who unassumingly volunteer outside the spectrum of their day-to-day lives. The recipient of the award designates a $10,000 donation from COPIC to be provided to a health care-related 501(c)(3) organization in South Dakota. Dr. Harlow has chosen The Cornerstone Rescue Mission as the donation recipient.
• Five physicians were recognized with the SDSMA’s 50-Year Award for medical practice in South Dakota. Physicians who received this award were: Howard T. Gilmore, MD; Jay W. Hubner, MD; Virginia P. Johnson, MD; Lawrence F. Nelson, MD; and Wesley D. Putnam, MD. These physicians have been practicing medicine for a half-century and have contributed greatly to the medical profession.
