Just three years after the City of Yankton adopted a long-term master plan for revamping Westside Park, several improvements have already been implemented or are scheduled to begin this summer.
Now, thanks to a pair of major donations, the park is set to gain even more large-scale improvements over the coming six months.
Last month, the Yankton City Commission approved an agreement with Stockwell Engineers for professional services to build a meditation garden, labyrinth and sundial in the park.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the new improvements will be covered by private donations.
“We had a private family come to us and they were interested in doing a donation in one of our parks just because of their history in Yankton, and they wanted to say ‘thank you’ to Yankton,” he said. “As we talked through some different parks, they really liked the master plan for Westside Park and the improvements that were happening there. The family had a history with the hospital and being in the medical industry. They chose to do the donation in Westside Park for a meditative garden.”
He said that Dr. Michael McVay and his brother, John McVay, gave a total of $125,000 toward the effort. This donation will also include a sundial.
But the donations were not finished.
“The Benedictine Sisters had also reached out to us and said they were interested in doing a donation with all of the improvements that are happening in that park and with Avera’s (earlier) donation,” Larson said. “As we were talking through the different things that were happening, they knew the family and they liked the idea of a meditative garden. (The Sisters) brought forward the idea of a labyrinth to tie in with the meditative garden.”
He said the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery will donate $150,000 to the project.
The sundial will be placed at the center of the labyrinth.
The estimated cost of the project is $266,526, but Larson said the final design is still being done by Stockwell and that the donations could fluctuate slightly.
“Those amounts could change, depending on what the actual bid comes in at for that project,” he said.
A bid opening is expected at some point this summer.
“We’re hoping that is also a project that can be completed yet by early winter,” Larson said. “We’ll be at the mercy of supply chains, so that could carry over into next year, but we’re hopeful that it can be done by early winter.”
Other projects at the park will get underway soon.
This includes a rehabilitation of the duck pond and a new bridge. Avera Health donated $200,000 toward the project last October in order to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the founding of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, which is set to be celebrated later this year.
“The bridge and pond improvements have been bid and construction on some of those items will start to occur as we get to the end of June,” Larson said.
He said that the replacement of most of the park’s playground equipment is also slated for later this year.
“We have new swings coming and a new playground structure,” he said. “The last I saw on that is it’s now shipping at the end of August, so hopefully we’ll get that installed in fall or early winter.”
The Born Learning Trail opened in 2020 and was one of the first major improvements to be added post-master plan adoption.
Larson said having a master plan in place has helped immensely in spurring the new projects.
“Until you can put a vision down on paper that people can see, it’s hard for people to get excited or think about donating to the projects,” he said. “That’s where that master planning becomes so important — you can share it to the public and get people talking about it. If it meets somebody’s passion, then they’ll come to us and help us make it a reality.”
