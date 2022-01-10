PIERRE — The State-Tribal Relations Legislative Committee, chaired by Rep. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) and Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee is an ongoing statutory committee created in 1993 by SDCL sections 2-6-20 to 2-6-23, inclusive, as a part of the state’s reconciliation efforts. The statute directs the committee to make a continuing study of the relations between the state and its political subdivisions and the tribes and their tribal governments
At the meeting, the committee will hear presentations and have discussions on missing and murdered indigenous women, state and tribal tourism, Lakota Circles of Hope, Code Talker Memorial, and will hear from tribal leaders. The full agenda can be viewed online.
