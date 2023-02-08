PIERRE — Student leaders from Andes Central High School, Bennett County High School, Lyman High School, Todd County High School, Wagner High School and all four public Sioux Falls high schools (Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington) will gather in Pierre on Feb. 14 to meet with legislators and other government officials as part of a larger statewide project called, “Capitol Conversations.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.