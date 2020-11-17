The Yankton Area Literacy Council’s (YALC) Scholastic Book Fair opened Nov. 16 online. The link to the online sale is https://www.scholastic.com/bf/mathisfun. Sign in and get a 10% discount on your first order.
If you like to see your books and have the instant gratification of being able to take them home with you, children’s books will be set up and ready for purchase Nov. 23-24, from 3-8 p.m. at River Rocks Event Center, 2901 Broadway. Then on Saturday, Nov. 28, the YALC board will move the books and book fair to River’s Edge, 104 Capital, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Children’s books will be available, as well as fun things for children. Be sure to wear a mask when you visit the book fair and be prepared to use a lot of hand sanitizer.
There are some advantages to ordering online during 2020 and the pandemic, other than the lack of contact with potentially infected individuals. Books can be ordered from the comfort of your own space, whether home or office. There is no shipping charged on orders over $25.
The Scholastic Book Fair is the primary fundraiser for the Yankton Area Literacy Council. They get new books by providing books to the community. They also try to get books for the summer season, Halloween and Christmas, as well as the varied subject matter that is available.
The board and volunteers gave away over 300 books at the Market at the Meridian during the Meridian District’s Trick or Treat event on Oct. 31, plus at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch later that same day.
YACL organizers have more book distribution events scheduled for the end of the year. They will have a tree at the Mead Cultural Educational Center. During December, all children accompanied by an adult are admitted free of charge to view the trees. On Dec. 12, Santa Claus will be visiting the Mead and the YALC will be distributing books to the children who come to the Mead on that day.
The Contact Center will be giving out holiday food packages on the Dec. 22-23. Along with those, 25 children will be getting a bear dressed by the Yankton Optimists. YALC is also donating books for distribution to the children in the families.
