LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has confirmed its first two West Nile Virus (WNV) deaths for the 2021 season.
In a press release Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said the cases came out of the Three Rivers District Health Department (3RPHD) that includes Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties. Both individuals were older adults with underlying health conditions.
Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the first confirmed death of WNV within the health district on Monday. The second death was confirmed on Wednesday.
WNV is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. with Nebraska having one of the highest rates of disease in the country. Last year, DHHS detected WNV in 21 mosquito samples, reported 15 human cases (10 hospitalized), and confirmed one death. WNV has been detected in Nebraska every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.
