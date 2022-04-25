The Wednesday Drive and Diners Club will be driving to Bunyan’s in Vermillion on Wednesday, April 27.
Those interested will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave promptly for Vermillion at 6 p.m. Schedules for the year will be available at the mall parking lot for those who have not received one yet.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club. Contact Dan Albrecht at 605-760-7761 for more information.
