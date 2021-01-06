PIERRE — Chief Justice Steven Jensen has announced the reappointment of the Honorable Cheryle Gering as presiding judge for the First Judicial Circuit. Judge Gering’s reappointment follows the selection of Steven Jensen as chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Pursuant to Article V, Section 11 of the South Dakota Constitution, presiding judges are appointed by the chief justice and serve at his pleasure. The presiding judges are administrative heads of their respective circuits.
The First Judicial Circuit consists of Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook, Turner, Yankton and Union counties.
