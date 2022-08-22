SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center announces final nominees for the 2022 Enterprising Women Awards to be presented at the Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30 at The Lodge at Deadwood.

The Enterprising Women Awards program is designed to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs across the state who have made a significant impact in business or in their organization and whose actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion and commitment to community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.