SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center announces final nominees for the 2022 Enterprising Women Awards to be presented at the Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30 at The Lodge at Deadwood.
The Enterprising Women Awards program is designed to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs across the state who have made a significant impact in business or in their organization and whose actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion and commitment to community.
“Over 30 women across the state were nominated,” says Michelle Kane, SD CEO West director, “We have put together an outstanding team of judges outside of the SD CEO organization, who, based on specific criteria, will select the top three nominees in each award category who will be invited to the conference. We won’t know the winner for each category until the event.”
There will also be a “Women’s Choice” Award which attendees will vote on at the conference.
“We wanted to try something fun this year since we haven’t done these awards since 2019,” says Bailey Sadowsky, SD CEO West marketing specialist. “Everyone who attends will vote live at the conference in the morning from all nominees and we’ll announce the “Women’s Choice” winner in the afternoon. It’s another way to recognize the outstanding impacts women continue to make in the business and non-profit world.”
Nominees include Becky Tycz, B & H Publishing, Inc., Tyndall, in the Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur category.
In addition to the awards program, there will a business showcase, attendee bag, door prizes, networking and more. Graduates from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 SD CEO West Women In Leadership program will be recognized.
