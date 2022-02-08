South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths — none of which were reported in the Yankton area — raised the state toll to 2,697.
The DOH posted 545 new infections while active cases dropped to 20,824.
Current hospitalizations fell to 312 (-28). There were 46 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate dropped to 24.1% (-2.3%).
Yankton County reported 20 new infections Tuesday but saw an all-time high in recoveries with 155. The number of active cases fell to 551, the lowest level since Jan. 11. There was one new hospitalization reported.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +8.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Charles Mix (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday reported nine active cases (7 students, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Monday. Eleven people were in quarantine/isolation (1), none of whom were on campus (-2).
