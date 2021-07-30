Taking Flight

A handful of area high school students were reminded Friday that they don’t necessarily need to know what they’re going to do with the rest of their lives yet.
Friday marked the graduation of the 2021 Yankton Manufacturing & Entrepreneurial Academy (YMEA) class at RTEC — a program that, at the very least, gave them a taste of one possible career direction for the future.
RTEC President Monte Gulick said the YMEA is about highlighting the post-graduation opportunities high school students have all around them.
“It’s designed to familiarize kids, number one, with manufacturing as a career,” he said. “A few years back, we added to that the entrepreneurial side of it so that kids can understand what does it take to start up and manage your own business, so they learn a little about the importance of developing a business plan, putting together a marketing plan and really understanding what it takes to run a business.”
He said this year’s group of students visited eight local manufacturers.
“The kids get to see what goes on in a manufacturing facility and they get to see the great deal of complexity that exists and the variation in the types of manufacturing and the products that are manufactured right here in Yankton.”
The hope is that kids are inspired by what they’ve seen, Gulick said.
“I think it opened some eyes for kids and really, hopefully, paints a picture for them that, ‘Manufacturing isn’t such a bad career and maybe it’s something I can consider for the future,’” he said.
Friday’s graduation ceremony included a brief keynote address from District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach.
“Uncertainty gets a bad rap in our society,” he said. “At your age, ‘I don’t know’ and ‘Working to figure it out’ is a perfectly OK and accurate answer. … In fact, I’m a little envious of you who are still figuring it out — to have your whole future ahead of you, completely unwritten. If I can impart anything on you today, it’s to embrace that freedom to have to figure it out and to continue to explore a career in manufacturing or engineering or maybe start thinking about a small business or being your own boss.”
He said that the two-week academy has given new opportunities, even to those who may not have found what they were looking for.
“If these last few weeks have been personally horrible for you, you can start a new chapter tomorrow knowing you tried and this wasn’t it for you,” he said. “And who knows? Maybe in a few years, you’ll dust this chapter off again and start writing. Life isn’t this straight path to the end, which is what I think we’re made to feel in high school — that there’s this definite graduation point and now a plan has to go in place. In fact, if it was just a straight path, life wouldn’t be very fun.”
In addition to their certificates, this year’s graduates of the YMEA were also awarded a $50 stipend for their time in the academy.
One of the students, Patience Clark, even took the opportunity to address her fellow graduates Friday afternoon.
“I think we all learned going through this program, how not to under-sell ourselves,” she said. “This academy really brought a lot out of ourselves — a lot of things we didn’t know we were capable of, and I wanted to thank our instructors for bringing that out of us.”
———
This year’s Yankton Manufacturing & Entrepreneurial Academy participating students included:
• Gauge Cournoyer
• Lexus Sherman
• Kiyah Sherman
• Patience Clark
• Elisabeth Elsen
• Tommy Brinkerhoff
• Conner Nickles
• Skylar Whisler
• Vada Novak
• Keith Fefjar
• Jasmine Gillick
• Malachi Smith
• Alex Vilagomez
• Allen Fobb
• Joshua Swenson
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.