Yankton EAA Chapter 1029 will hold a Young Eagles Rally on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m.-noon in the terminal building at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, Yankton.

The Young Eagles flights are free for youngsters between ages 8-17. A parent or legal guardian must complete and sign a registration form that will be available at the registration table in the airport terminal. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or two to donate to the Contact Center Food Pantry.

