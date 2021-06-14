MENNO — Because of needed repairs, the City of Menno will lose its outside water supply today (Tuesday) and possibly Wednesday.
Mayor Darrell Mehlhaf made the announcement in a Facebook post.
“B-Y Water will be shutting off water to the City of Menno at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in order to fix a major leak south of town,” he wrote. “The city will only have the water supply in the water tower available to residents until the leak is repaired.”
City officials are asking residents to conserve water in the meantime, Mehlhaf said.
“We are asking all residents to please limit the amount of water that is being used on Tuesday, June 15, and possibly, Wednesday, June 16,” he said. “No watering lawns or gardens, no laundry, no showers or washing dishes.”
