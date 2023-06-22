National Regatta Set For This Weekend At Lewis & Clark Lake
The 23rd FWC Championship Regatta opens today (Friday) at Lewis & Clark Lake and runs through the weekend.

Good weather is anticipated for this weekend’s 23rd Formula Wave Class (FWC) Championship Regatta, hosted by the Gavins Point Yacht Club.

While “smooth sailing” cannot be guaranteed, the regatta will test the mettle of novice and seasoned sailors alike, said FWC President Ben Wells.

