National Regatta Set For This Weekend At Lewis & Clark Lake

Good weather is anticipated for this weekend’s 23rd Formula Wave Class (FWC) Championship Regatta, hosted by the Gavins Point Yacht Club.
While “smooth sailing” cannot be guaranteed, the regatta will test the mettle of novice and seasoned sailors alike, said FWC President Ben Wells.
“It really comes down to the skill of the sailor and making smart decisions on the water,” Wells added.
The simple but fast 13-foot long, single occupant Hobie Wave Sailboat levels the playing field for the 20-plus competitors, according to Wells.
The catamaran is lightweight, made of plastic, and easy to upkeep, unlike the fiberglass sailboats which require more maintenance. “The Hobie makes this competition accessible to the novice sailor,” Wells said.
The FWC offered a clinic Thursday night for novice sailors to learn from the more seasoned seamen. The hope is for the beginners to develop specific race goals, make the competition fun and engaging, and to create mentorship relations.
“I’m excited for people to take on that mentorship role,” Wells said.
Sailors with a wide range of skills are traveling from Texas, California and Florida, as well as the Midwestern states, to take part in the regatta.
Spectators are encouraged to view the competition from Hobie Beach and ask race officials questions about the regatta. Members of the Gavins Point Yacht Club will also be on hand to talk about membership opportunities.
The FWC has partnered with the non-profit “Sailors for the Sea” in their “Being a Clean Class” program, focusing on sustainable practices. Race officials will encourage the elimination of single-use plastics, promote beach cleanup, utilize low-chemical sunscreen and recycle.
“We are visitors to the Yankton community and would like to help sustain its natural beauty,” Wells said.
The Hobies are the same style sailboat that the Gavins Point Yacht Club recently purchased to teach lessons to young sailors. Member Paul Bommersbach has spearheaded the training lessons. One glance at the Gavins Point Yacht Club’s Facebook page will reveal success stories for up-and-coming sailors.
The 23rd FWC Championship Regatta takes place at Lewis & Clark Lake in Yankton. The race begins today (Friday) and lasts until Sunday when lunch will be provided during the award ceremony.
