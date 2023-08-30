WAGNER — One person died Tuesday night in a car-versus-semi collision two miles west of Wagner in Charles Mix County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on S.D. Highway 50 and, at the intersection with S.D. Highway 46, it stopped at a stop sign. Meanwhile, a 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling westbound on S.D. 46 and did not have a stop sign at the intersection with S.D. 50. As the semi was traveling through the intersection, the Grand Caravan pulled out in front of it at 9:34 p.m. The semi struck the Grand Caravan, sending it into the north ditch. The driver of the Caravan was ejected from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.