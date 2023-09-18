Pillen

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, at the podium, and State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood speak about the state’s first investments toward a $1 billion pledge to build an Education Future Fund. 

 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen doubled down last week on his effort to curb higher spending by local school districts after the state invested in a tax shift meant to ease property tax bills.

Pillen sent a letter Wednesday to every school board member in the state, the Governor’s Office confirmed. He repeated his push to restrain spending that echoed his Sept. 1 call with superintendents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.