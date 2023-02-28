Yankton Medical Clinic’s (YMC) Dr. Lori Hansen has been named dean of Medical Student Affairs at the Sanford School of Medicine since filling that role on an interim basis.

According to a press release from YMC, Hansen received her M.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at the University of South Dakota and then went on to complete a fellowship in thoracic diseases at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.