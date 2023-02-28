Yankton Medical Clinic’s (YMC) Dr. Lori Hansen has been named dean of Medical Student Affairs at the Sanford School of Medicine since filling that role on an interim basis.
According to a press release from YMC, Hansen received her M.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at the University of South Dakota and then went on to complete a fellowship in thoracic diseases at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.
She has been practicing pulmonary medicine at the Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and has been a faculty member of SSOM since 1989. In 1994, she became dean of the Yankton campus, revolutionizing medical education by introducing the Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (LIC) model, which has been replicated in many medical schools throughout the country.
“Dr. Hansen’s experience as a physician and medical student educator are quite valuable,” said Dr. Tim Ridgway, dean of the SSOM. “She is aware of the stress and challenges our students face and uses her insight to help mitigate them. Above all, she is a strong student advocate, which is an imperative quality to be an effective dean of student affairs. The school of medicine, and our students, are quite fortunate to have her in this important role.”
“Dr. Hansen is a highly respected physician and has been instrumental in the success of our clinic, as well as her outstanding leadership at SSOM. Our patients recognize the expertise of Dr. Hansen and are grateful for her management of their healthcare,” said Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.
