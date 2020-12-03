100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 4, 1920
• The Missouri River is on a mild rampage here today. Placid and quiet at a low level at 6 o’clock last night, the raise started early in the evening with floating ice thick on the surface, and by 4 o’clock this morning the gauge showed a rise of four feet and three or four inches, while today there was an almost solid flow of ice clear across the river.
• Seven Gregory high school boys were included in the group of 31 alleged moonshiners arrested by State Deputy Sheriff Wood Smith during a booze clean-up last week, the sheriff said here today. A quantity of moonshine was found buried on the school grounds and another small amount buried in the park near town.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 4, 1945
• The flu this week is keeping about 274 students out of public and parochial schools here, and that number out of a total of approximately 1300 pupils borders on epidemic stages according to Dr. R.F. Hubner, city health officer.
• The firemen’s dance in Lake Andes was a success in a financial way as well as giving the crowd a good time. Many returned servicemen from nearby towns were in attendance. The proceeds from the dance will be used to purchase a new siren for the town and more hose.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 4, 1970
• The Wakonda Volunteer Fire Department decided at their November 30 meeting at the firehouse to help the Commercial Club with the creation of an ice skating rink. George Woodhouse and the Rev. John Erickson will be in charge. Shelter houses will be constructed.
• A recognition and award party for all Hospital Junior Pink Girls and Candy Stripers will be held Saturday, tomorrow at 2 o’clock on Benet Lounge. Three girls will be receiving pins after completing 200 hours of volunteer service. They are Deanna Gross, Mary Lyso and Val Stanage.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 4, 1995
• As the season of giving approaches, area youth were offered a hand in providing presents for others. Yankton Jaycees raised funds to offer 52 children the opportunity to buy $20 worth of gifts for their families. The second annual shopping effort was held at K-Mart in Yankton on Saturday.
• Some mild weather and little snow have been a boost to wildlife populations as winter approaches, a state wildlife specialist said. Ducks are abundant this year after years of population declines thanks to water supplies. Some Midwestern airports have had radar problems because of large flocks of ducks in the region. Hunters aren’t so troubled.
