The Yankton County Commission is set to hold a special meeting Friday morning.
The sole special item on Friday’s agenda is a discussion on county property and liability insurance.
The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. The meeting is open to the public but seating is limit due to social distancing protocols.
