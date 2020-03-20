HARTINGTON, Neb. — Starting Monday, access to the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington, Nebraska, will be restricted in response to COVID-19.
Cedar County Commission Board Chairman Dave McGregor released a statement Friday afternoon on operations going forward.
“Due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus and in the interest of protecting the public and county employees, Cedar County is limiting the public access to all Cedar County offices and the Cedar County Courthouse,” McGregor said.
“Admittance to the courthouse during regular business hours will be for necessary business only effective Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice.
“Patrons are asked to contact the office they wish to visit if (they) require access. Phone numbers may be found in the Government section of the red phone book or on the county website at http://www.co.cedar.ne.us.”
McGregor urged the public to conduct business by remote means if possible to reduce the contact among visitors and county employees.
“We are STRONGLY encouraging the use of mail, email (or) the drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse,” he said.
“Our goal is to continue to serve the people of Cedar County efficiently and keep everyone safe. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated.”
