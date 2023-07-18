KAYLOR — The Kaylor 4-H Club will be sponsoring a “Cancer Luminary” display in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims. The Luminary Display will be held in memory of Nola Haase Remmers with all proceeds going to the Haase Pink Ladies Organization of Kaylor.

The luminary event will be lit and on display on Main Street Kaylor during Kaylor Appreciation on Friday, July 28, also during the Hutchinson County Fair at the Hutchinson County Fairgrounds in Tripp on Aug. 3-4, and at the Haase’s Pink Ladies Bean Bag Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.