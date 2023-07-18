KAYLOR — The Kaylor 4-H Club will be sponsoring a “Cancer Luminary” display in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims. The Luminary Display will be held in memory of Nola Haase Remmers with all proceeds going to the Haase Pink Ladies Organization of Kaylor.
The luminary event will be lit and on display on Main Street Kaylor during Kaylor Appreciation on Friday, July 28, also during the Hutchinson County Fair at the Hutchinson County Fairgrounds in Tripp on Aug. 3-4, and at the Haase’s Pink Ladies Bean Bag Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Families can purchase a display sack to represent their loved one for $5. The sacks will be decorated, personalized and will include the cancer individual’s name. Early pre-orders can be purchased by contacting Mary Ellen Luikens (605-770-2188 or maryellen.luikens@hotmail.com) and Emily and Lori Dewald (605-310-9425).
Luminary sacks will also be on sale at Kaylor Appreciation Night, in the Exhibit Building during the Hutchinson County Fair in Aug. 3-5, at Haase’s Pink Ladies Bean Bag Tournament on Aug. 5 or by contacting any Kaylor 4-H member.
Cancer has affected each and every one of us, and the Kaylor 4-H Club would like to do its part in honoring individuals who have been touched by this disease through this community service project.
