EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains descriptions of explicit situations that may prove disturbing to some readers.
BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
More federal lawsuits have emerged from three former Hillcrest Golf & Country Club servers alleging unwanted sexual contact from their former supervisor and two members.
Aliyah Jackson and Asiah Jackson, who are sisters, and Hannah Molitor filed the lawsuits in U.S. District Court for South Dakota.
The women initially sued the country club for the actions of former manager Adessa Chester, who supervised the servers. The plaintiffs alleged that Chester pressured them to consume alcohol and engage in unwanted sexual contact with members.
The Jacksons and Molitor filed three separate lawsuits against Hillcrest, alleging the country club knew and was responsible for the actions of Chester, their members and guests.
The women demand a jury trial, seeking compensatory damages along with punitive damages in excess of $75,000.
The Press & Dakotan didn’t find a response filed yet by Hillcrest Golf & Country Club or its legal counsel.
In a separate action, the former servers filed lawsuits against Chester and members Jeff Dayhuff and Paul Eichfeld for their alleged actions.
Molitor filed suit against Chester and Eichfeld, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages. On one page of the document, Molitor indicates she is seeking $1 million in damages.
The Jacksons jointly filed suit against Chester and Dayhuff, seeking compensatory and punitive damages as decided by the court.
In court documents, all three defendants denied any wrongdoing and challenge the three women to prove their allegations. The defendants are asking the court to dismiss the lawsuits as without merit.
In their lawsuits, the plaintiffs cited violations of their federal civil rights, which the defendants dispute as unfounded.
In Molitor’s lawsuit, she alleges both Chester and Eichfeld engaged in unwanted sexual contact and other harmful touching with her. Molitor also alleges that Eichfeld exposed her to his “sexual exhibitionism.”
The lawsuit describes alleged April 21, 2022, activities taking place in Chester’s office. With Eichfeld present, Chester exposed her own bare breasts and required Molitor to do the same.
Molitor said she was coerced by Chester into photographing Molitor’s bare breasts and sending them to Chester via mobile application data message.
Eichfeld brought another man to the office to watch or participate, according to court documents. Eichfeld engaged in unwanted sexual contact with Molitor with Chester’s encouragement, the plaintiff said.
Chester allegedly pulled on Molitor’s clothing in an attempt to require Molitor to expose Molitor’s breasts to Eichfeld, but Molitor successfully resisted the effort to expose her breasts again.
In her lawsuit, Molitor said the incidents made her feel sick, and she eventually asked permission from Chester to end her shift and go home early.
Eichfeld re-entered Chester’s office.
“Eichfeld asked Hannah to undress and asked Hannah to engage in sexual contact with him, but Hannah refused,” the court paper said. “Eichfeld removed his penis from his pants and began masturbating in the presence of Hannah and Chester.”
When Eichfeld allegedly told Chester to perform oral sex on him, Molitor fled the office. Chester allegedly sent a photograph of Eichfeld’s penis to Molitor’s phone.
In his defense, Eichfeld denies the allegations and challenges Molitor to prove her charges.
As an affirmative defense, Eichfield asserts that Molitor has “unclean hands,” a legal doctrine stating a party asking for a judgment cannot have the help of the court if he/she has done anything unethical in relation to the subject of the lawsuit.
In their lawsuit, the Jacksons refer to alleged May 13, 2022, incidents.
After the sisters had concluded their scheduled shift for the day, Asiah entered Chester’s office to request permission to leave. They allege Dayhuff had already repeated in unwanted sexual contact with them during work.
Dayhuff and Eichfeld were present in the office. After Asiah entered the office, Chester closed the door and leaned against it to keep it closed as Dayhuff allegedly engaged in unwanted kissing and unwanted sexual contact with Asiah.
Chester required Asiah to drink from an unlabeled bottle of liquid, pulled Asiah’s body close to Chester’s own body and engaged in unwanted kissing of Asiah.
Dayhuff further engaged in unwanted sexual contact with Asiah, forcefully kissed her on the mouth and tried to remove Asiah’s bra. She got free and fled the office.
A short time later, Chester told Aliyah to come into her office, and Dayhuff followed the two women. Chester stood outside, holding the door shut. Dayhuff allegedly grabbed Aliyah, forced her to kiss him and shoved his tongue into her mouth. She tried to leave the office, but Chester refused to let her get out the door.
Chester joined Dayhuff in the office, and they indicated they were going to conduct a “kissing contest” to determine whether Aliyah or Asiah was the better kisser.
When Aliyah Jackson objected, Dayhuff allegedly grabbed her and forcefully put his lips on her mouth and shoved his tongue into her mouth. Aliyah Jackson tried to leave, but Chester blocked the door.
When Aliyah was finally able to leave the office, she found her sister and they began to leave the Hillcrest premises.
Dayhuff followed the Jacksons as they were leaving, tried to give Aliyah $50 cash and stated, “That was fun, wasn’t it? We’re family, right?”
The Jacksons left together and went home. In their lawsuit, they were “terrified and sickened by their experiences; Asiah Jackson became so ill that, after arriving home, she vomited a blood-red substance.”
The sisters feared Asiah had been drugged with an unknown substance. Aliyah drove Asiah to the emergency room, where Asiah’s blood was tested for drugs.
In his answer to the complaint, Dayhuff admits he and the plaintiffs were in Chester’s office and a discussion was held among the parties about a kissing contest that took place. Dayhuff and both Jacksons kissed, and it was consensual, he claimed.
Dayhuff denies he ever observed Chester block the office door or otherwise restricted anyone from freely leaving Chester’s office. Dayhuff also admits that at one point, Eichfeld was in Chester’s office.
Dayhuff is not answering the allegations made by the plaintiffs against Chester.
Also, Dayhuff denies restraining Asiah Jackson against her will and further states that, ‘when she left Chester’s office, at least while in the presence of Dayhuff, she did so freely and on her own volition.”
Dayhuff further denied the allegation that Aliyah Jackson was restricted from leaving the room. He admits to saying goodbye to the Jacksons before they left Hillcrest on the evening in question, “and he likely tipped the plaintiffs. Dayhuff does not recall the specific conversation with the plaintiff or the amount of the tip.
“Dayhuff specifically denies that he had any involvement in either plaintiff being ‘drugged with an unknown substance.’”
In his defense, Dayhuff said the Jacksons’ actions were consensual and their actions amounted to “greater than slight contributory negligence,” which bars them from recovering damages.
