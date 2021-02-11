A Yankton man has been given the maximum prison sentence stemming from a meth possession case.
In a press release Thursday, the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that Joshua Robert Law, 42, Yankton, had been sentenced to five years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. According to the release, Law was found guilty of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine) by a Yankton County jury on Feb. 2 following a trial that had begun the day before. Law represented himself at the trial. The case stemmed from a 2019 traffic stop.
Unauthorized Possession of Controlled Substance — Methamphetamine (a Schedule II drug) is a Class 5 felony. It carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment in prison. In addition, a fine of $20,000 may be imposed.
