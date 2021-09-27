Yankton County recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It marked the fourth time in the last six reporting days that the county has posted a double-digit increase in new cases.
Yankton County also saw nine new recoveries, raising the number of active cases by one to 106.
Overall, South Dakota posted 383 new cases and four new deaths in Monday’s report. The deaths raised the state toll to 2,129. None of the new deaths were reported from the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state dropped by 1.5% to 7,588, while active hospitalizations dipped by six to 184, the lowest level since Aug. 30. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported.
The case summary from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 0 new cases; Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +5.
In the DOH’s weekly update on community spread levels, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties — including all counties in the Yankton area — rated as having high community spread, an increase of one from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.