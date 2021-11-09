A Hudson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to a press release, Aidan Gianni Carl Bratt, 21, was indicted on Aug. 3, 2021, and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Nov. 5. He pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
It’s alleged that, between Oct. 11, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2021, Bratt, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and a sex offender by reason of a conviction under State Law, failed to register and update his registration, according to a press release.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Bratt was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for Jan. 11, 2022.
