PIERRE — The South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count on Jan. 25, 2022,
The Point-In-Time homeless count is an important source of annual data, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. Data from the annual PIT homeless count is used to measure homelessness on local, state, and national levels. PIT count data helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, increases public awareness of homelessness, and enhances system planning and responses. The PIT count is not a perfect instrument but does provide valuable information as to the scope of homelessness, including demonstrating the unmet need.
With the help of volunteers across the state, SDHHC will conduct a count of homeless persons within the geographic area of South Dakota. To be effective, SDHHC divides the state into five count areas. There are coordinators in each area who will be working with agencies and volunteers to conduct the 2022 PIT count. Coordinators and their areas are listed below. If you have been involved with the count in the past, or would like to be involved, please contact the individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities.
• Sioux Falls; Suzy Smith — ssmith@augie.edu, Augustana Research Institute, or 605-274-5010
• Rapid City & Region 1; Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Jackson, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Ziebach, Oglala Lakota counties; Christina Capobianco — christina.capobianco@voanr.org, Volunteers of America-Northern Rockies (VOA-NR), or 605-341-8336
• Region 2; Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Walworth counties; Sandy Leiseth – sandy@growsd.org, Grow South Dakota, or 605-698-7654
• Region 3; Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Union, Yankton, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Jones counties; Darci Bultje — dbultje@rocsinc.org, Rural Office Community Services, (ROCS), or 605-487-7634
• Region 4; Minnehaha, Grant, Deuel, Codington, Hamlin, Clark, Kingsbury, Brookings, Miner, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, McCook, Turner counties; Wendy Barrett — wbarrett@interlakescap.com, Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), 605-692-6391 ext. 24.
