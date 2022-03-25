Delta Dental’s mobile dental truck is coming to Yankton, May 2-6.
United Way of Greater Yankton is hosting the truck to care for children who can’t afford or access a dentist because of cost, lack of insurance, transportation, or other reasons.
Registration in advance is needed, and a patient consent and information form must be completed. Registration forms can be obtained at Beadle Elementary School, Department of Social Services, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, Yankton Contact Center, Yankton WIC Office, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, The Clothing Closet, and United Way of Greater Yankton, or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental
You are asked to return completed registration forms to United Way of Greater Yankton at 920 Broadway Ave, Suite 1, Yankton, by Friday, April 29, 2022.
A full range of dental care is available, including exams, cleanings, preventive treatments, and cavity fillings. Services are provided at no cost to the child or family. No insurance is necessary. Oral health education is also provided to patients so they can continue to care for their teeth after the visit.
Children from their 1st tooth through age 21 are eligible if they have not seen an area dentist in two years or live more than 85 miles from the nearest dentist. All clients must reside in South Dakota.
The mobile dental truck’s visit is a partnership between United Way of Greater Yankton and Delta Dental of South Dakota.
The Delta Dental Mobile Program includes two mobile dental trucks that travel across the state, providing oral health care to underserved children. The mobile trucks have been in 86 communities throughout South Dakota and provided more than $28 million in dental care since the program began in 2004.
Contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental for more information.
