100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 5, 1921
• C.H. Barnes, local auctioneer, suffered painful injuries to his leg late yesterday when a fractious horse ran away with the buggy in which he and H.M. Hester were riding. The accident occurred on the Pearl Street hill, according to report. The horse stopped in a strawberry patch.
• J.A. Roney, undertaker and embalmer, who came to Yankton about a year and a half ago to enter the employ of the late Will S. Tenge, and since the latter’s death has been with Schenk & Donahue, has resigned and will open undertaking parlors of his own in the Hatz building, 321 Douglas avenue, about May 15. He will leave tonight for Cincinnati to bring back his auto hearse and pall bearers’ coach and other equipment for a modern undertaking establishment.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 5, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 5, 1971
• The host team Scotland Highlanders, under the excellent guidance of veteran coach Pete Baker, defended their Little Missouri Valley Conference Championships last night by running up to 70 points
• Bob Lynch has been named Student Body President at Yankton Senior High School for the coming academic year.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 5, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.