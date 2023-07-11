The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area celebrated “Christmas in July” this weekend. Here is a schedule of the upcoming activities.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area celebrated “Christmas in July” this weekend. Here is a schedule of the upcoming activities.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
• 5-5:30 p.m. — FIRESTARTERS: Join the naturalists to learn how to create fire starters out of recycled materials. You will create samples to take home. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre;
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. — PIE IRON COOKING: Learn some new recipes that can be made in the pie iron and try some samples. Meet the naturalists at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre;
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — CHRISTMAS BINGO: Get in the Christmas spirit before our Christmas celebration on Saturday by joining the naturalists for a few games of bingo Join the fun and win prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
• 10 a.m.-noon — CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Join the naturalists for our Christmas in July Celebration – crafts, edible crafts, scavenger hunt, hayrides and more. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater;
• 2-3:30 p.m. — CHRISTMAS LOCK BOX: Use your puzzle solving skills to crack the code and open the lock box to reveal your prize. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater;
• 8:15-9 p.m. — CHRISTMAS MOVIE: Join the naturalists for a fun Christmas movie under the start. Meet at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre;
• 9:15 p.m. — CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST: The naturalists will be awarding prizes for the most creatively decorated campsites.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater.
