WAGNER — Authorities are investigating the alleged removal and destruction of memorabilia from graves in a cemetery south of Wagner.
The items were allegedly removed from the ZCBJ Cemetery and then burned, according to a Facebook post appearing Monday.
One post contained a photo allegedly showing the ashes and other remaining remnants of the memorabilia.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton said he had no firsthand information on the alleged incident, only what he had seen on Facebook.
“I have directed law enforcement to collect statements,” he said. “The Wagner Police Department will collect the statements and turn in a report to me.”
At that point, Cotton said he would decide whether to file charges and, if so, the kind and number.
He didn’t want to speculate on what actually happened or whether it rose to the level of criminal activity.
The ZCBJ Cemetery is located near others in the immediate area, Cotton said. As of Monday afternoon, he hadn’t heard of any alleged thefts, damage or vandalism at other cemeteries in the vicinity.
“This (ZCBJ) cemetery is located south of town, near the airport,” he said. “It’s the only cemetery that I’ve heard about (regarding the alleged activity).”
Cotton didn’t know the possible timeline for the authorities’ collection of information.
“If (people) know of any property damage or any missing property, the Wagner Police Department is taking statements,” he said.
Once he receives the law enforcement report, Cotton plans to study the information and decide what, if any, action to take.
Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonsen was out of the office Monday and was unavailable for comment.
The Wagner Police Department can be reached at (605) 384-3222. The department also maintains a Facebook page and website.
