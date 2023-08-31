China Trade

South Dakota’s soybean industry, which includes production of ethanol and its byproducts, is a major player in the international export market. Shown here is the Poet Biofuels plant near Chancellor.

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

As political apprehension over the U.S.-China relationship rises, South Dakota farmers find themselves forced to think more globally and find a way to support American national security interests while protecting their own need to make a living.

On the one hand, South Dakota farmers want to maintain their industry’s existing relationship with China, which represents the state’s largest international importer of South Dakota agricultural products.

