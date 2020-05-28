Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the latest Nebraska update, issued late Wednesday.
Meanwhile, South Dakota saw 83 new positive tests, giving it 4,793 known cases overall. There were 1,020 total tests reported Thursday; the state has processed a total of 39,026 tests with a test infection rate of 12.2%
Nebraska’s new deaths brought the state’s total to 163.
There were 357 new positive tests reported and approximately 2,600 tests processed. Nebraska now has 12,976 known cases and has tested 93,347, for a test infection rate of 13.9%. No new cases were reported locally.
South Dakota reported 15 new hospitalizations Thursday, with 105 people currently hospitalized. The total number hospitalized during the pandemic is 406.
There were 79 new recoveries reported Thursday, bringing that total to 3,698. There are 1,041 active cases.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s official toll remains at 54.
In South Dakota’s mass testing of long-term care facilities, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a media briefing Thursday that, so far, 2,570 residents and 3,706 staff had been tested. The results of the testing were unavailable.
Locally, two new cases were reported in Charles Mix County (county seat: Lake Andes), giving the county 16 total. Eight cases are recovered.
One new case was reported in Union County (Elk Point), which now has 88 known cases overall. There are 59 recoveries.
Yankton County’s case total remained at 51, and recoveries rose by three to 39.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), there were 23 new cases reported out of 191 new tests. No new deaths were reported, keeping the county’s toll at 33. To date, Woodbury has reported 2,667 positive tests on 10,816 total tests for a test infection rate of 24.6%.
In Nebraska’s Dakota County (Dakota City), a COVID hot spot adjacent to Union County and Woodbury County, there have been a total of 1,639 cases and 4,477 tests for a test infection rate of 36.6%. Seventeen deaths have been reported.
