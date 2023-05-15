100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 16, 1923
• The use of “hooch,” illicit whiskey, among minor youngsters has reached a deplorable state in Yankton, and one that demands action backed by strong public sentiment to stop, Juvenile Judge Virgil D. Boyles said this morning.
• A check for $20,000, the second payment by the Meridian Highway Bridge Company on steel for the superstructure of the Missouri River bridge here, was mailed today to the American Bridge Company, steel contractors.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 16, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 16, 1973
• Ron Bertsch, head baseball and basketball coach at Yankton College for the past three seasons, has been named to succeed the retiring Jim Holwerda as Greyhound athletic director, it was announced today by Dean John Notheis. Holwerda resigned earlier this spring to become physical education and athletic director of the Brookings school system.
• Charles Mix County voters Tuesday strongly endorsed a bond issue for a new law enforcement center by a ballot of 985 to 602. The new center will be constructed at Lake Andes at a total estimated cost of $535,000 — but the bond issue will be only for $435,000 as the county has on hand $100,000 for construction.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 16, 1998
• Just as the kids are getting ready to relax for summer vacation, 176 local teachers and administrators are taking advantage of a week-long course at Mount Marty College. The class participants will attend one of three week-long sessions in June to improve their technological knowledge. Each session offers courses in integrating technology into the elementary or secondary school levels.
• This week’s city tournament culminates a productive, successful year for the Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA). First in their list of accomplishments is an agreement reached with the Yankton School District allowing the YYSA to use the names “Bucks” and “Gazelles” and the school colors, logos, mascots, and other symbols and to award letters for participation.
